Know who is Bima Bharti?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Bihar Politics intensifies ahead of Lok Sabha Elections. Lalu Prasad Yadav had made Bima Bharti the candidate in place of Pappu Yadav from Purnia seat. Know in detail all about Bima Bharti?

