Know who is the real boss in NCP now

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
After the cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, the first cabinet meeting will be held today at 12 noon. Along with Shiv Sena BJP ministers, newly elected Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his fellow ministers will also be present in the meeting.
