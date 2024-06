videoDetails

Know why Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav's pair in discussion?

| Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 03:36 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav Dimple Yadav Jodi: Today let's talk about a couple who is in discussion everywhere. That pair is Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav. Both are members of the 18th Lok Sabha. So they are the first couple from UP to come together in Parliament. Know in this report why the pair of Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav is in discussion.