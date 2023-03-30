NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know Why Amritpal Singh returned to Punjab?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 08:47 AM IST
Punjab Police is continuously searching for Amritpal Singh. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Amritpal placed three conditions before the police to surrender. It is believed that Amritpal may surrender before the police today, regarding which a video of a Khalistani supporter also surfaced. In this connection, the Punjab Police has also increased the blockade in the village. Know in detail in this report why Amritpal returned to Punjab and through which states did he pass?

All Videos

Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh refuses to Amritpal Singh's surrender news
13:39
Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh refuses to Amritpal Singh's surrender news
EXCLUSIVE information regarding Amritpal Singh's ROUTE
8:3
EXCLUSIVE information regarding Amritpal Singh's ROUTE
Clash between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
3:0
Clash between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
India takes big action against Pakistan Government Twitter Account
0:38
India takes big action against Pakistan Government Twitter Account
Amritpal Singh might surrender before Punjab Police today
13:17
Amritpal Singh might surrender before Punjab Police today

Trending Videos

13:39
Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh refuses to Amritpal Singh's surrender news
8:3
EXCLUSIVE information regarding Amritpal Singh's ROUTE
3:0
Clash between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
0:38
India takes big action against Pakistan Government Twitter Account
13:17
Amritpal Singh might surrender before Punjab Police today
Amritpal Singh,amritpal singh latest news,amritpal singh news,amritpal singh live,amritpal social media live,amritpal surrender,amritpal surrender news,amritpal surrender video,amritpal surrender live,amritpal surrender new video,amritpal singh surrender,amritpal singh surrender video,surrender,surrender of amritpal,Punjab Police,punjab police amritpal singh,punjab police amritpal arrest,amritpal arrest,amritpal arrested,amritpal arrested news,Zee News,