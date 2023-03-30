videoDetails

Know Why Amritpal Singh returned to Punjab?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

Punjab Police is continuously searching for Amritpal Singh. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Amritpal placed three conditions before the police to surrender. It is believed that Amritpal may surrender before the police today, regarding which a video of a Khalistani supporter also surfaced. In this connection, the Punjab Police has also increased the blockade in the village. Know in detail in this report why Amritpal returned to Punjab and through which states did he pass?