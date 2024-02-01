trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716546
Know why RBI has imposed restrictions on Paytm

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has banned Paytm's banking arm Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) from adding new customers with immediate effect. RBI has issued this order on 31 January 2024. The Central Bank has taken this action against Paytm Payments Bank under the Banking Regulation Act for not following the rules.

