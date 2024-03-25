Advertisement
"Koi Khele Rail Mein, Koi Khele Jail Mein": Manoj Tiwari's Take Shots At Arvind Kejriwal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
During Holi celebrations, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari aimed a musical jab at Arvind Kejriwal with the folk refrain, "Koi khele rail mein, koi khele jail mein." The lyrics, suggesting contrasting paths, reflect political undertones and spark discussions about Tiwari's satirical take on Kejriwal's governance

