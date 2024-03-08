NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kolkata ED Raid: ED raid in teacher recruitment scam

|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Kolkata ED Raid: ED has raided the teacher recruitment scam in Kolkata. These raids are going on at 8 places. Raids are going on in New Town and Nager Bazar area.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Gauhar Khan Reacts To Paparazzi Behavior, Said 'Learn How To Talk'
Play Icon00:32
VIRAL VIDEO: Gauhar Khan Reacts To Paparazzi Behavior, Said 'Learn How To Talk'
International Women's Day: PM Modi Extending Best Wishes To Women Globally
Play Icon01:13
International Women's Day: PM Modi Extending Best Wishes To Women Globally
VIRAL VIDEO: YouTuber Accuses Elvish Yadav Of Assault, Murder Threat For Mocking Friendship With Munawar Faruqui
Play Icon00:51
VIRAL VIDEO: YouTuber Accuses Elvish Yadav Of Assault, Murder Threat For Mocking Friendship With Munawar Faruqui
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress may release the first list by this evening
Play Icon04:26
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress may release the first list by this evening
Haryana Paper Leak: Big action in case of cheating in Haryana Board Exam
Play Icon02:39
Haryana Paper Leak: Big action in case of cheating in Haryana Board Exam

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Gauhar Khan Reacts To Paparazzi Behavior, Said 'Learn How To Talk'
play icon0:32
VIRAL VIDEO: Gauhar Khan Reacts To Paparazzi Behavior, Said 'Learn How To Talk'
International Women's Day: PM Modi Extending Best Wishes To Women Globally
play icon1:13
International Women's Day: PM Modi Extending Best Wishes To Women Globally
VIRAL VIDEO: YouTuber Accuses Elvish Yadav Of Assault, Murder Threat For Mocking Friendship With Munawar Faruqui
play icon0:51
VIRAL VIDEO: YouTuber Accuses Elvish Yadav Of Assault, Murder Threat For Mocking Friendship With Munawar Faruqui
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress may release the first list by this evening
play icon4:26
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress may release the first list by this evening
Haryana Paper Leak: Big action in case of cheating in Haryana Board Exam
play icon2:39
Haryana Paper Leak: Big action in case of cheating in Haryana Board Exam