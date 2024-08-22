Advertisement
Kolkata Rape Case: Protesting doctors must return to work, says CJI

Sonam|Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
Before the hearing on the Kolkata rape-murder case, the lawyer of the doctors sitting on strike at AIIMS placed the demand before the CJI. The lawyer said that he was being targeted because he was on strike. In the attendance sheet of doctors, they are being shown absent and it is being said that their salary for the last 9 days will be deducted. CJI said that doctors should return to work first. No action should be taken against the doctor right now. If there is any problem then inform the court. We will consider it. Bengal Police has also submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding the attack on the hospital.

