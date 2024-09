videoDetails

Kolkata Rape Case Update: CM Mamata Banerjee invites Doctors again!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee Resignation Update: Big news related to Kolkata incident. Junior doctors called for a meeting again. CM Mamata Banerjee called the doctors. Called them to her residence at 5 pm. Junior doctors' protest is still going on. Mamata is trying to persuade them with folded hands. Meanwhile, CBI has arrested former principal Sandeep Ghosh and an SHO.