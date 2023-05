videoDetails

Korean Delegate stunned by surreal view of illuminating Shikaras in Dal Lake, Jammu & Kashmir

| Updated: May 23, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

As three-day G20 Summit is being hosted by picturesque city of Srinagar, The J-K administration has made sure to amaze the delegates with the scenic beauty of the city. In that series, India’s iconic Dal Lake is decked up to mesmerise delegates with its surreal view. Korean Delegate Ji Eun Park was among those who was blown away by the ‘stunning beauty’ of the J-K.