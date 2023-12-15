trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699120
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Krishna Janmabhoomi Case Update: Owaisi objects to Allahabad HC order

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 02:38 AM IST
Follow Us
Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute Case Update: Allahabad High Court's decision has come in the case of Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah in Prayagraj. The Allahabad High Court has accepted the petition of the Hindu side. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has raised questions on this matter.

All Videos

Parliament Security Breach: Who is accused Lalit Mohan Jha?
Play Icon9:47
Parliament Security Breach: Who is accused Lalit Mohan Jha?
Delhi Police Special Cell gets 7-day remand of 4 accused persons
Play Icon36:57
Delhi Police Special Cell gets 7-day remand of 4 accused persons
Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha arrested by Delhi Police
Play Icon5:6
Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha arrested by Delhi Police
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Survey of Mathura Idgah will reveal whole truth!
Play Icon35:14
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Survey of Mathura Idgah will reveal whole truth!
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: IndiGo to operate inaugural flight to Ayodhya airport
Play Icon18:45
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: IndiGo to operate inaugural flight to Ayodhya airport

Trending Videos

Parliament Security Breach: Who is accused Lalit Mohan Jha?
play icon9:47
Parliament Security Breach: Who is accused Lalit Mohan Jha?
Delhi Police Special Cell gets 7-day remand of 4 accused persons
play icon36:57
Delhi Police Special Cell gets 7-day remand of 4 accused persons
Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha arrested by Delhi Police
play icon5:6
Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha arrested by Delhi Police
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Survey of Mathura Idgah will reveal whole truth!
play icon35:14
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Survey of Mathura Idgah will reveal whole truth!
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: IndiGo to operate inaugural flight to Ayodhya airport
play icon18:45
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: IndiGo to operate inaugural flight to Ayodhya airport
asaddudin owaisi on krishna janmabhoomi,Krishna Janmabhoomi case,shahi idgah masjid mathura news,owaisi on krishna janmabhoomi,Owaisi Reaction,asaduddin owaisi on krishna janmabhoomi case,krishna janmabhoomi survey,survey of shahi idgah masjid mathura,mathura shahi idgah mosque dispute,shahi idgah mosque mathura,mathura shahi idgah survey,shahi idgah masjid survey,gyanvapi mosque survey,mathura shahi idgah masjid survey,shahi eidgah mosque survey,Mathura,Top news,