KS Eshwarappa makes big statement on Muslim Voting

|Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Former minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has given a controversial statement regarding Muslim votes. He said, 'BJP does not need Muslim vote bank'.

