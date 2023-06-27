NewsVideos
videoDetails

KSK: Trapped by Deepak Chaurasia! Pakistani spokesperson made fun of

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
On August 5, 2019, while completely abolishing Article 370, Home Minister Amit Shah had also told the future plan on PoK. Today Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has also warned Pakistan on PoK. It was too late for the Defense Minister to speak that the Chief of the Northern Command said - the government should fulfill the order, the army is also ready. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan.

All Videos

Watch: Rescue Efforts Intensify As Towns Flood Across Chile | Climate Change | Environment
play icon2:29
Watch: Rescue Efforts Intensify As Towns Flood Across Chile | Climate Change | Environment
DNA: DNA test of unusual changes seen in monsoon
play icon9:49
DNA: DNA test of unusual changes seen in monsoon
DNA: When the king of China used toothbrush in 1498.
play icon2:31
DNA: When the king of China used toothbrush in 1498.
Weather Report: 'Nature' wreaks havoc in Himachal... Heavy rain... Cloudburst
play icon6:48
Weather Report: 'Nature' wreaks havoc in Himachal... Heavy rain... Cloudburst
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
play icon2:54
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above

Trending Videos

Watch: Rescue Efforts Intensify As Towns Flood Across Chile | Climate Change | Environment
play icon2:29
Watch: Rescue Efforts Intensify As Towns Flood Across Chile | Climate Change | Environment
DNA: DNA test of unusual changes seen in monsoon
play icon9:49
DNA: DNA test of unusual changes seen in monsoon
DNA: When the king of China used toothbrush in 1498.
play icon2:31
DNA: When the king of China used toothbrush in 1498.
Weather Report: 'Nature' wreaks havoc in Himachal... Heavy rain... Cloudburst
play icon6:48
Weather Report: 'Nature' wreaks havoc in Himachal... Heavy rain... Cloudburst
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
play icon2:54
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
rajnath singh on pok,rajnath singh pok,rajnath singh in hp,rajnath singh on pakistan,pak media on rajnath singh,rajnath singh news,Rajnath Singh,Rajnath Singh Speech,rajnath singh age,rajnath singh nuclear,rajnath singh english speech,rajnath singh live,rajnath singh in himachal,rajnath singh rally,Defence Minister Rajnath Singh,rajnath singh statement,Rajnath Singh interview,rajnath singh latest speech,rajnath singh latest news,