Kulgam Encounter Breaking: Security forces kill 3 terrorists in Kulgam

|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Kulgam Encounter Breaking: Big news is coming on the terrorist attack in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have killed three terrorists in an encounter in Kulgam. Currently, two terrorists are suspected to be hiding in the area.. Tell. Let us tell you that the army operation was started on the input of terrorists hiding in the area.
