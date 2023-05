videoDetails

Kumar Swami makes big statement,says,'Situation will be clear in two to three hours'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Kumar Swamy makes big statement has come to the fore regarding the results of the Karnataka elections. He said, 'The situation will clear in two to three hours. We are a small party, we do not have any demand. Rapid development is expected in Karnataka.