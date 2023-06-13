NewsVideos
Kurukshetra Farmers Protest: Farmers block NH-44, demand MSP for sunflower

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
Kurukshetra Farmers Protest: Farmers have blocked NH-44 for the demand of MSP. Farmers' organizations are demanding to increase the sunflower MSP. At the same time, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has also reached to support the farmers.

