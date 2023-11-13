trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687596
Labours trapped in Uttarkashi Tunnel are being contacted via Walkie Talkie

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: A major accident occurred due to the collapse of the under construction tunnel in Uttarkashi after which about 36 workers got trapped. Rescue operation is underway regarding the same. Along with this, the workers trapped in the tunnel are being contacted through walkie-talkies. As per latest report, DM has canceled the leave of the officers.
