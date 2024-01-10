trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708120
Lakshadweep to become largest tourist destination

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Maldives Tour and Travel Association has appealed to the government. And said that he should improve his relations with India. A major travel and tour operator of Maldives has apologized for his objectionable remarks on PM Modi and has demanded from his government to improve relations between the two countries. He says that the absence of Indian tourists is having a deep impact on the tourism of the country. Which is the main means of employment.

