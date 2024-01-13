trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709349
Lal Krishna Advani has written an article on Ram Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 11:57 PM IST
Lal Krishna Advani Pens Emotional Note on Ram Temple : Ayodhya Pran Pratistha -- In the special report, we talk about Lal Krishna Advani, who gave a new edge to the Ram Mandir movement. Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has expressed his happiness over the sanctification of the construction of the temple. Advani is also eager to visit Ayodhya on 22 January. Before that, Advani has written an article in which he has mentioned the Rath Yatra related to the temple movement, the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the construction of the temple and all his memories related to the movement.

