Lalit Jha arrested from Delhi in case of lapse in security of Parliament.

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 06:56 AM IST
Security breach in Lok Sabha: Lalit Jha has been arrested from Delhi in the case of lapse in security of Parliament.. Let us tell you that the mobile phones of all the accused are also with Lalit Jha. Police will seek remand of Lalit Jha and interrogate him. Except Lalit, all the accused have been sent to police remand. Let us tell you that in front of the Parliament House, a woman and a man used tear smog while shouting slogans.

