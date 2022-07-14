Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen getting married? Lalit Modi tweets pictures together | Zee English News

In a post on Twitter on Thursday evening, Lalit Modi spoke about “new beginning” with Sushmita Sen. "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic),” Lalit Modi tweeted.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 11:45 PM IST

