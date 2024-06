videoDetails

Big blow to 7 rebel SP MLAs

Sonam | Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 12:42 AM IST

Rajya Sabha elections were held just a few months before the Lok Sabha elections. At that time also, 7 SP MLAs had cross voted, which had increased political excitement. Due to the defection of these MLAs, an additional BJP candidate also won. But, these 7 SP MLAs are not getting anything big in BJP. On the other hand, SP has also started preparations to end the membership of these seven MLAs.