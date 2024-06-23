Watch TOP 100 News of the day

videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 08:36 AM IST

NEET Controversy 2024: CBI inquiry will be conducted in case of irregularities in the results of NEET UG exam 2024. The Education Ministry has taken this decision. Along with this, the DG of NTA has been removed by action. Pradeep Singh Kharola has been given the command of NTA. So, a big statement of Tejashwi Yadav has come out regarding this matter. Attacking RSS and NDA, Tejashwi Yadav said, 'Whatever happens in Bihar, only Tejashwi and Lalu are abused. Why is action not being taken against the culprits? See ahead 100 big news of the morning in a quick manner.