Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before ED today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav has suffered another big blow after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again took oath as CM. As per latest reports, ED has raided Lalu Prasad Yadav. The raid has been conducted in Land for Job Scam Case.

