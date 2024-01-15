trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709915
Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar meets after 90 Days

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Lalu-Nitish Meeting: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, big news has come related to Bihar politics. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar have held an important meeting amid seat sharing controversy. This meeting took place after 90 days. Know in this report what happened in this meeting.

