Lalu Yadav reached ED office in Patna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
ED has summoned Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad to appear today in the case of giving job in Railways in exchange of land. Now today the ED team has to interrogate Lalu in this matter.

