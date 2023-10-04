trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670654
Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi, Misa Bharti and Rabri Devi gets bail in Land For Job Scam Case

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Land For Job Scam Case: Lalu family has got bail in the Land for Job scam case. Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi, Misa Bharti and Rabri Devi have been granted bail. Now the next hearing will be on October 16.
