Lamborghini Worth ₹1 Crore Set On Fire Over Financial Disputes, Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Authorities are investigating a concerning incident where a group, including a person dealing in the sale of old cars, reportedly set fire to an expensive luxury sports car amid a dispute with its owner. The shocking act has raised questions about the escalation of conflicts and the need for peaceful resolution. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

