Land Scam Case Breaking: In which case did ED file charge sheet against Priyanka Gandhi?

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
ED Files Chargesheet Against Priyanka Gandhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's troubles seem to be increasing in the land scam case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet in the land purchase scam case in Faridabad, Haryana, in which Priyanka's name has appeared.Congress leader Syed Nasir Hussain said that this government has been using CBI, ED and other institutions to put pressure on its opponents.

