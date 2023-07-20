trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637813
Landslide in Raigad district destroys more than 25 houses

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Maharashtra Landslide: Landslides have been observed in Maharashtra amid heavy monsoon rains. In this landslide, the houses of more than 25 people have been affected and about 5 people have died. So the NDRF team is continuously engaged in relief and rescue operations.
