Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Amarnath Yatra stopped

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Traffic Police said that the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been blocked due to landslide at T2 Marog Ramban. People are advised not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from the traffic control unit.

