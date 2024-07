videoDetails

Landslide took place at Gangotri National Highway

| Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Gangotri Landslide 2024: Big news is coming from Uttarakhand. There has been a landslide on the Gangotri National Highway. This landslide has happened near Dharasu Band. Due to which the highway has been closed. Stones and debris are continuously falling from the hill. Many vehicles are stuck on both sides of the highway.