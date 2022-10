Large-scale DNA study reveals genetic links to height

Updated: Oct 14, 2022

Researchers have identified over 12,000 genetic variants that influence a person's height. The 12,111 variants, which cluster around parts of the genome associated with skeletal growth, provide a powerful genetic predictor for height. The variants identified explain 40% of the variation in height for people of European ancestry, and around 10-20% for those of non-European ancestry.