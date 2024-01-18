trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710860
Laser Show Illuminates Ayodhya Before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Ayodhya is sparkling with a vibrant laser show, paving the way for the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony. Join the festive atmosphere as the city comes alive with dazzling lights, creating a magical spectacle in preparation for this historic event.

