Last day of G-20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Today is the last day of the G-20 meeting held in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made a big statement and said, 'Pakistan sponsored terrorism in Kashmir has been eliminated, youths are fulfilling their dreams'. In this report, see the big news of the day in a flash.

