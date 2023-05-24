NewsVideos
Last day of PM Modi's visit to Australia!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Today is the last day of PM Modi's Australia tour. Meanwhile, bilateral talks are going on today between the Prime Minister of Australia and PM Modi, after which a dinner party will be organized in Modi's honour. PM Modi will return to India after dinner.

