Last day of the General Conference...world's watchful eye

|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Delhi G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: G-20 Summit is continuing in Delhi. Today is the second day of the summit. Today world leaders and delegates from across the world reached the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. See on Zee News how important today is in the Maha Sammelan.
PM Modi Welcomes G20 Leaders To Pay Homage To Mahamta Gandhi At Rajghat | G20 Summit
PM Modi Welcomes G20 Leaders To Pay Homage To Mahamta Gandhi At Rajghat | G20 Summit
Bharatvanshi Sunak in Akshardham...a befitting reply to Sanatan's opponents
Bharatvanshi Sunak in Akshardham...a befitting reply to Sanatan's opponents
Sri Lankan Cricketers Present Virat Kohli Silver Bat With Engravings Of Each Of His Centuries
Sri Lankan Cricketers Present Virat Kohli Silver Bat With Engravings Of Each Of His Centuries
Devastating earthquake hits Morocco, over 800 killed
Devastating earthquake hits Morocco, over 800 killed
G20 Leaders And Int Delegates Embrace Indian Fashion At Gala Dinner Hosted by President Murmu
G20 Leaders And Int Delegates Embrace Indian Fashion At Gala Dinner Hosted by President Murmu

