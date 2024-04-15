Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang behind firing at Salman Khan's House - Sources

|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Salman Khan House Firing: Case of firing has come to light at the house of actor Salman Khan. The connection between Rohit Godara and Lawrence Bishnoi has also come to light in this attack. Lawrence Bishnoi's brother has taken responsibility for this attack. It is being told that an accused named Kalu from Gurugram is involved in this case. Meanwhile, many big revelations have been made related to this attack. Know who is behind the attack?

All Videos

Ranveer Singh And Kriti Sanon Set The Ramp Ablaze: Viral Video Of Their Namo Ghat Walk in Varanasi
Play Icon01:04
Ranveer Singh And Kriti Sanon Set The Ramp Ablaze: Viral Video Of Their Namo Ghat Walk in Varanasi
How much impact will Iran-Israel war have on International markets?
Play Icon12:43
How much impact will Iran-Israel war have on International markets?
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today
Play Icon01:19
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today
Watch Top 100 news of the day
Play Icon09:23
Watch Top 100 news of the day
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians
Play Icon29:36
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians

Trending Videos

Ranveer Singh And Kriti Sanon Set The Ramp Ablaze: Viral Video Of Their Namo Ghat Walk in Varanasi
play icon1:4
Ranveer Singh And Kriti Sanon Set The Ramp Ablaze: Viral Video Of Their Namo Ghat Walk in Varanasi
How much impact will Iran-Israel war have on International markets?
play icon12:43
How much impact will Iran-Israel war have on International markets?
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today
play icon1:19
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today
Watch Top 100 news of the day
play icon9:23
Watch Top 100 news of the day
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians
play icon29:36
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians