lawrence bishnoi Shooters Arrestd: Delhi Police caught two shooters of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
lawrence bishnoi Shooters Arrestd: Delhi Police has arrested two shooters of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Delhi Police has arrested the shooters from Vasant Kunj area after the encounter. Police Special Cell has arrested both the policemen.
