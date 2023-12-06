trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695778
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lawrence Gang behind Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 04:08 AM IST
Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi has been shot dead... This sensational murder took place inside the house of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.
Follow Us

All Videos

BJP Finalises CM For Chhattisgarh?
Play Icon8:53
BJP Finalises CM For Chhattisgarh?
Will Vasundhara Raje become CM again?
Play Icon9:41
Will Vasundhara Raje become CM again?
Jaipur: Exclusive CCTV Video of Gogamedi Murder
Play Icon5:48
Jaipur: Exclusive CCTV Video of Gogamedi Murder
India Alliance Meeting: BJP's hat-trick in 2024?
Play Icon37:28
India Alliance Meeting: BJP's hat-trick in 2024?
Who will be next CM of Rajasthan?
Play Icon29:47
Who will be next CM of Rajasthan?

Trending Videos

BJP Finalises CM For Chhattisgarh?
play icon8:53
BJP Finalises CM For Chhattisgarh?
Will Vasundhara Raje become CM again?
play icon9:41
Will Vasundhara Raje become CM again?
Jaipur: Exclusive CCTV Video of Gogamedi Murder
play icon5:48
Jaipur: Exclusive CCTV Video of Gogamedi Murder
India Alliance Meeting: BJP's hat-trick in 2024?
play icon37:28
India Alliance Meeting: BJP's hat-trick in 2024?
Who will be next CM of Rajasthan?
play icon29:47
Who will be next CM of Rajasthan?
karni sena president sukhdev singh gogamedi shot dead in jaipur,Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi,sukhdev singh gogamedi shot dead,karni sena sukhdev singh shot dead in jaipur live,karni sena president sukhdev singh gogamedi shot dead,sukhdev singh gogamedi karni sena,shot on sukhdev singh gogamedi in jaipur,sukhdev singh gogamedi shot dead today,sukhdev singh gogamedi murder case,karni sena president shot dead,shot dead rahput karni sena district president,Rohit Godara,