videoDetails

Lawrence Gang gangster Rohit Godara threat audio surface

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 04:28 PM IST

Threatening audio of Lawrence gang's gangster Rohit Godara has surfaced. In this threatening audio, he is demanding extortion from a Delhi businessman. Rohit Godara has called and demanded extortion of 10 crores. And is threatening to face consequences if the extortion is not paid. Gangster Rohit Godara is hiding in America.