Lebanon Walkie Talkie Blast takes lives of 20 people

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

Nearly 20 people have died in a walkie-talkie blast in Lebanon. More than 400 people have been reported injured in this attack. There have been explosions in Lebanon for the second consecutive day. The death toll in the first pager attack has increased to 12. And 3000 people have been injured. After pager, now walkie-talkie has been attacked.