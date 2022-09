Leopard rescued in Nashik, Maharashtra's Deolali camp area

A healthy female leopard was rescued by Nashik forest officials on September 06. The leopard, 3-4 year-old, was rescued in Nashik's Deolali camp area. The leopard will be released in the forest soon.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

