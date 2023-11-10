trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686369
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Light Rain Showers leads to driop in Pollution level

|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Heavy Rain in Delhi-NCR: Pollution levels had increased in the capital Delhi for the last several days. It has been raining continuously in Delhi-NCR since late last night. There has been relief from pollution in Delhi due to rain. AQI level in Delhi has decreased from 400 to 100.
Follow Us

All Videos

Relief from pollution in Delhi due to rain?
Play Icon2:41
Relief from pollution in Delhi due to rain?
America's Foreign and Defense Minister is on India visit
Play Icon9:48
America's Foreign and Defense Minister is on India visit
Little girls makes rangoli in Ayodhya on occasion of Diwali
Play Icon8:18
Little girls makes rangoli in Ayodhya on occasion of Diwali
Supreme Court to hold hearing on increasing Delhi Pollution today
Play Icon3:48
Supreme Court to hold hearing on increasing Delhi Pollution today
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Reaches Delhi
Play Icon0:40
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Reaches Delhi

Trending Videos

Relief from pollution in Delhi due to rain?
play icon2:41
Relief from pollution in Delhi due to rain?
America's Foreign and Defense Minister is on India visit
play icon9:48
America's Foreign and Defense Minister is on India visit
Little girls makes rangoli in Ayodhya on occasion of Diwali
play icon8:18
Little girls makes rangoli in Ayodhya on occasion of Diwali
Supreme Court to hold hearing on increasing Delhi Pollution today
play icon3:48
Supreme Court to hold hearing on increasing Delhi Pollution today
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Reaches Delhi
play icon0:40
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Reaches Delhi
Breaking News,Heavy rains in Delhi,Heavy Rain in Delhi,heavy rain in delhi ncr,heavy rain in delhi today,rains in Delhi,rains in delhi ncr,Rain In Delhi,rain in delhi ncr,heavy rains delhi,delhi heavy rain,Delhi rains,delhi heavy rains,delhi rains news,heavy rainfall in delhi,Delhi Weather,Delhi rain,Delhi,Delhi NCR rain,Weather in Delhi,Delhi weather news,delhi rain news,Delhi NCR weather,delhi rain today,Delhi News,delhi rains today,