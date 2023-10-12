trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674251
Listen to actress Madhura Naik, who lost her loved ones in Hamas attack.

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Israel Palestine Conflict: Bollywood actress told the painful story of Hamas attack in Israel, she said that first we were told that Israel had attacked, people of my family were missing for 24 hours, then later we came to know that their dead bodies were found.
