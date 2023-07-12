trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634355
Listen to the eyewitness of the devastation in Mandi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Flash floods occurred in Himachal Pradesh after incessant rains, due to which some bridges are reported to have collapsed due to landslides. Yellow alert for rain has been issued in Himachal Pradesh today. A warning of heavy rain has been issued in Himachal till July 17.
