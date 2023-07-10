NewsVideos
'Live Activities' Coming To Instagram for iOS, Will display Upload Progress In Background

Jul 10, 2023
According to reports, Instagram is testing the iOS app's Live Activities feature. The Instagram app is now showing Live Activities when users close the app while uploading a new photo or video. This removes the need to repeatedly launch the Instagram app to check on the upload status.

