Live report from Wagah border on Zee News

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Today's Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border is very special. India is celebrating 77th Republic Day today. There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm on the Attari-Wagah border on this occasion. A large number of people have reached the Attari-Wagah border.

