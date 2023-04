videoDetails

Locket Chatterjee Attacks Mamata Banerjee over Bengal Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 03:18 PM IST

Violence has been seen in many areas of Bengal since Ram Navami till now. There was arson and stone pelting in many areas from Howrah to Hooghly in Bengal. BJP's Locket Chatterjee held a press conference regarding this. During this, Locket Chatterjee made a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee and said, 'Mamata is engaged in pleasing the Muslims'.