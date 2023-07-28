trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641728
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till Monday

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Uproar was again witnessed today in the midst of the Monsoon Parliament session. On the Manipur violence, the opposition fiercely surrounded the central government and demanded an early discussion on the no-confidence motion. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till Monday amid heavy ruckus.

All Videos

Opposition united on 'Manipur' violence! A 'delegation' will go to Manipur
play icon1:5
Opposition united on 'Manipur' violence! A 'delegation' will go to Manipur
Ukraine Fencer Olha Kharlan Disqualified For Not Shaking Russian Opponent's Hand
play icon1:48
Ukraine Fencer Olha Kharlan Disqualified For Not Shaking Russian Opponent's Hand
Heavy Rain in Delhi creates tension
play icon9:56
Heavy Rain in Delhi creates tension
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds important meeting on increasing cases of dengue
play icon1:28
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds important meeting on increasing cases of dengue
Adhir Ranjan demands discussion on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Pralhad Joshi retaliates
play icon9:14
Adhir Ranjan demands discussion on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Pralhad Joshi retaliates

Trending Videos

Opposition united on 'Manipur' violence! A 'delegation' will go to Manipur
play icon1:5
Opposition united on 'Manipur' violence! A 'delegation' will go to Manipur
Ukraine Fencer Olha Kharlan Disqualified For Not Shaking Russian Opponent's Hand
play icon1:48
Ukraine Fencer Olha Kharlan Disqualified For Not Shaking Russian Opponent's Hand
Heavy Rain in Delhi creates tension
play icon9:56
Heavy Rain in Delhi creates tension
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds important meeting on increasing cases of dengue
play icon1:28
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds important meeting on increasing cases of dengue
Adhir Ranjan demands discussion on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Pralhad Joshi retaliates
play icon9:14
Adhir Ranjan demands discussion on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Pralhad Joshi retaliates
Parliament monsoon Session live,parliament monsoon session 2023,Parliament monsoon session,parliament monsoon session pralhad joshi,parliament monsoon session pralhad joshi vs opposition,parliament monsoon session 2023 manipur,Manipur news,manipur video,manipur viral video 2023 latest news,manipur monsoon session,monsoon session of parliament 2023,monsoon session pralhad joshi,pralhad joshi interview,pralhad joshi on opposition,india vs bjp,BJP vs opposition,